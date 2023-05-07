Pink responds after being accused of shading Christina Aguilera

What a girl wants is to set the record straight. This weekend, Pink drew controversy over negative remarks she made about the making of the 2001 music video for “Lady Marmalade,” with many people on social media accusing her of “shading” co-star Christina Aguilera and reigniting their years-long feud.

Now, Pink has responded to the backlash on Twitter.

“Y’all are nuts,” the “Try” singer wrote in a Feb. 18 tweet. “Xtina had s–t to do with who was on that song.”

In a BuzzFeed UK interview, Pink ranked “Lady Marmalade” in last place on a list 12 of her “most iconic music videos.” She told the outlet, “It wasn’t very fun to make. I’m all about fun and it was like, a lot of fuss and there were some personalities.”

Pink added, “Kim and Mýa were nice,” referring to her and Christina’s two other collaborators on the song, who also shared scenes with them in the video.

On Twitter, Pink wrote, “If you don’t know by now- I’m not ‘shading’ someone by telling it over and over and over what actually happened. I’m zero percent interested in your f–king drama. If you haven’t noticed- I’m a little busy selling…And by selling- I mean tickets and albums and bake sales and s–t.”

Pink added, in response to a fan’s criticism, “Also- I kissed xtinas mouth. I don’t need to kiss her ass.”

In 2019, Christina said on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that she and Pink once played Spin the Bottle at a club. “I was excited about a kiss. I was like, oh, kissing, like, all’s good, maybe no, you know, whatever. She put her hand up like this,” the “Beautiful” singer said. “I was like, oh, that’s what we’re doing? Alright. She don’t want to get ‘Dirty.'”

Pink told Variety in 2021 that at one of her birthday parties, Christina did kiss her, adding, “That was a fun party.”

Both Christina and Pink have spoken publicly about their past feud, which erupted more than 20 years ago over the recording of “Lady Marmalade.”

In a 2009 VH1 Behind the Music special, Pink said a record executive declared, “What’s the high part? What’s the most singing part? Christina’s going to take that part.” The “So What” singer added, “I stood up and I said ‘Hi. How are you? So nice of you to introduce yourself. I’m Pink. She will not be taking that part. I think that’s what the f–king meeting’s about.'”

In 2016, the two singers put their differences aside when they worked together on NBC’s The Voice, during which Pink served as an advisor to Christina’s team. “We made up on The Voice, because I hadn’t seen her in years and years and years and we became moms,” Pink said on WWHL in 2017. “We grew up and we hugged it out.”

Regarding their past feud, Pink told host Andy Cohen, “We were super young and super new at the whole thing. I think I’m an alpha and she’s an alpha, and I’m used to taking my altercations physical and she’s used to having them verbal. We just are very different.”

On her own appearance on WWHL in 2019, Christina said about Pink, “I know she had some, you know, feelings or whatever about how the recording of ‘Lady Marmalade’ went down and all that and I know the actual video, she intimidated me, because she was a little heckling me in the audience, a little bit behind the director and I was like, ‘Oh, what’s going on?'”

Christina continued, “But she’s like, you know, she’s a different person now-she’s a mom, she’s like, she’s cool.”