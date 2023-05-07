Shaan Shahid wants people to support Pakistani films

Veteran actor and filmmaker Shaan Shahid has taken a mighty U-turn about his stance on the local Eid film releases.

The Zarrar maker, who took a jibe at Faisal Quraishi for directing Money Back Guarantee with no prior experience other than commercials in a now-deleted tweet, has now urged his fans to “support Pakistani films as they are our own.”

On Thursday, Shaan took to Twitter in favour of the film industry. “Support Pakistani films as they are our own. Evolution of our stories and filmmaking must not stop,” he wrote and hashtagged Money Back Guarantee and Huey Tum Ajnabi – two of the three Eid releases this year.

A user jibed that Shaan’s response came after a “software update” from fellow actors. To which, the Waar actor replied that his feedback was merely “a personal comment to a friend” and people shouldn’t have turned it into a controversy. “Haha, you think anyone in the industry can update my software? It was a personal comment to a friend. It shouldn’t have blown out of proportion,” read his tweet.

Another user wished the industry had more writers like Shaan’s dad. “I wish we have more writers like your Dad. You need good writers with broad vision. If you find a story, I can guarantee overseas Pakistanis will invest but you have to give guarantees for the security of their investments,” they wrote.

“We all miss great writers like him but it’s not about making one or two projects. It’s about considering entertainment as a business and creating platforms for it. We must think big now. The era of small thinking is no more. We must establish Pakistan as one of the best content providers,” Shaan replied. Faisal, after being asked about Shaan’s critique of his direction in Money Back Guarantee, said that he “respects his view” and hopes that the Khuda Kay Liye actor has seen the film before commenting on it.