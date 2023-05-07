Rail Corridors in Pakistan (Part III)

When taking into account the existing cross-border railway connectivity of Pakistan, it emerges that at present Pakistan has very restricted original connectivity which is limited to India at Khokarapar, Wagha, Amruka & Chakamru. The railway connectivity with Iran is from Quetta to Taftan and Ziadan. Pakistan does not have a rail connection with Afghanistan and China. If these links are developed Pakistan will be connected to the Central Asian state through Afghanistan. At present, the only linked of Pakistan to the Central Asian Countries is through Iran which is a very long route besides Quetta-Taftan of the section of Pakistan is also dilapidated as it takes about 72 hours to cover a district of about 650 km.

The potential of cross-border railway routes: As Pakistan, at present, has no direct connectivity through rail with Central Asian State, so connectivity can be established with Turkmenistan through Iran but Turkmenistan and Iran are not full members of Shangai Corporation Organization (SCO). Pakistan can be connected with the Central Asian State through Afghanistan on the following two routes. One, Peshawar-Turkham-Jalalabad-Kabul-Mezar-e-Sharif. This route is only 573 Km however; it passes through extremely difficult terrain. Uzbekistan has already built a railway line from Haritaan to Mezar Sharif over a distance of 72 Km.

Second, the Chaman-Spain Bolkdak-Kandar-Herat-Searhtabat (Turkmenistan) route: the government of Uzbekistan approached Pakistani authorities in June 2019 through a high-level delegation for the new rail link from Mezar-e-Sharif to Peshawar (Pakistan) through Jalalabad and Kabul. The main hurdle in the implementation of the proposed rail link is the law and order situation and the new Taliban Government in Afghanistan which is yet to be fully recognized by the world community.

CAREC Routes: Pakistan joined the partnership of eleven countries, CAREC, in 2010. It is working for enhanced cooperation, economic growth, and poverty reduction. The CAREC Transport Strategy 2030 is aimed at extending transport infrastructure for shared economic and social development. Most members of CAREC have linked with Europe, the Middle East, and East Asia but some partners are landlocked. CAREC planned six corridors in partner countries with the objectives of connectivity, sustainability, liberal visa policies, removing aviation barriers for the independent flow of freight and passengers, and encouraging tourism. CAREC’s corridors 5 and 6 will connect Pakistan’s urban centres and seaports to Afghanistan, China, and CARs. In this regard, Asian Development Bank is also providing technical assistance and investments.

Under CAREC Transport Strategy 2030, the Gwadar-Chaman railway line will connect to Kandahar, Herat, and Kabul then further link with Central Asian states to Ashgabat (Turkmenistan) through Herat, Termez (Uzbekistan), and Badakhshan (Tajikistan). Pakistani seaports will provide a shorter route to Western China, Kyrgyzstan, Eastern Kazakhstan, and Russia through the Karakorum Highway after the completion of all CPEC projects. CAREC’s historic railway projects will connect Pakistan to Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan through Afghanistan.

Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Uzbekistan have signed an agreement to establish this 573 km long railway network worth $5 billion between them which will pass through Peshawar-Kabul-Mazar Sharif-Termez. Under BRI, China is expanding the road and rail networks in Pakistan and Uzbekistan. Uzbekistan is also involved in the Indian International North-South Transportation Corridor (INSTC) which is planned through Afghanistan to the Iranian seaport of Chabhar but international sanctions on Iran are a hurdle in its completion. Likewise, Pakistan’s economic potential is more feasible and convenient for this Central Asian state and other regional powers like Russia.

Policy options for enhancing regional connectivity: Pakistan should enhance its regional connectivity with Afghanistan and Central Asia through Afghanistan by constructing new rail links between Peshawar – Jalalabad – Mazar-e-Sharif and Chaman – Kandahar – Herath. Also, there is a need to construct a new rail link from Gwadar port to Quetta and Jacobabad for effective utilization of Gwadar port by Afghanistan and the Central Asian States.

Rail connectivity is very important for the effective utilization of Gwadar Port. A feasibility Study has been completed and land within Gwadar City has been acquired for railway infrastructure. The rail network will be connected from Gwadar to Besima and it will join ML-2 at Jacobabad via Khuzdar. The total length of this route is 1024 KM. This route will also be linked from Besima to Mustang on ML-3 having a length of 264 Km. The economic importance of Gwadar port is manifold in view of transit trade potential from China and the Central Asian States.

Due to the complexity of Pakistan’s neighbourhood in South Asia, Central Asia, the Middle East and China, it is quite important to decide what “Pakistan’s regional context” really means. On the other hand, the foreign policy challenges are even more pronounced because this broad and complex region combines dangers, instability and economic and political opportunity (Concluded3).

Saud Bin Ahsen has done MPA from Institute of Administrative Sciences (IAS) Lahore and can be reached at saudzafar5@gmail.com