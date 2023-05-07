CTD summons Imran Khan on May 10, 11 in four cases

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan once again in two cases on May 10. In two other cases, Imran Khan has been directed to appear at the Police Lines Headquarters on May 11. One of the cases is registered at Ramna Police Station on charges of vandalism during the appearance of the PTI chief at the Judicial Complex in Islamabad, and another involves charges of setting a bomb disposal squad vehicle on fire the same day. The notices issued to him has asked the former prime minister to join the investigation and submit his stance. The notices asked Imran Khan to submit any evidence, if any, in his favour. In case of non-appearance, action will be taken against Imran Khan, the notices warned.