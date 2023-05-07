APHC hails Bilawal’s statement as a source of encouragement for Kashmiris

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has hailed the statement of Pakistan Foreign Minister, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, on Kashmir, terming it a source of strength and encouragement for the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) engaged in a just struggle for securing their inalienable right to self-determination.

The APHC Vice Chairman, Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar, in a statement issued in Srinagar said Kashmiris are grateful to the Pakistan foreign minister for his candid, clear and bold assertions that Pakistan’s Kashmir policy remains unchanged and there will be no dialogue with India as long as it will not reverse its illegal actions of 5 August 2019. He said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s firm commitment is the voice of the heart of Kashmiri people and it will infuse new passion in the freedom movement, Kashmir Media Service reported.

“Unequivocal and unshakable support by Pakistani leadership to the legitimate and just struggle of Kashmiri people is a source of strength and encouragement for the valiant Kashmiris whose passion for freedom is invincible. The recent statements of Pakistani leadership especially Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir and now Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari are an ample proof that Pakistan is the real ambassador, true representative and voice of voiceless Kashmiris,” he said.

Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar said it is also an undeniable fact that India is sponsoring, abetting and financing terrorism in Pakistan and is indulged in conspiracies to destabilize and disintegrate Pakistan. Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while mentioning the arrest of Kulbhushan Yadav and Samjhauta Express tragedy has rightly shown mirror to India which is harping the tune of so-called terrorism, he said.

“The true facts narrated by Pakistani Foreign Minister have further frustrated the Indian leaders and media, which is now running a malicious campaign against Pakistan and Kashmir freedom movement. India is a hub of terrorism it is not only committing the worst terrorism in IIOJK but also sponsoring terrorism in the entire region. Its hegemonic policies have become a threat to peace and stability in the region. The Hindutva elements have also declared war against Indian minorities, especially Muslims,” he added.

The APHC leader said, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s remarks about Indian move to hold the G-20 meeting in IIOJK is a true reflection of the sentiments of Kashmiri people. He said, India is attempting to use this platform to mislead the world community despite the fact that holding of such events in this internally recognized disputed territory is a violation of international law and UN resolutions. “The G-20 member countries must understand the Indian ill-intentions and ulterior motives behind the move and boycott the event in IIOJK as their participation will be sheer injustice with the oppressed Kashmiris by civilized countries who believe in supremacy of human rights and dignity,” he maintained.

Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar reiterated APHC’s principled stand that it wants peaceful settlement of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people. He said, India must accept disputed status of Kashmir, reverse illegal action of 5 August 2019, withdraw its troops, stop human rights violations in IIOJK and release all Kashmiri political detainees to make a conducive atmosphere for meaningful and result-oriented dialogue. He also made it clear that Kashmir is not a territorial issue between India and Pakistan and Kashmiris are the basic party so they must be included in the dialogue to reach an honorable, permanent and long-lasting settlement.

India must also remember that there will be no peace and development until Kashmir dispute is resolved so it must shun its obduracy and forget that it can conquer the Kashmiris by military might, he said. Kashmiris have time and again proved that their spirit of freedom in indomitable and invincible so if India wants to save itself from humiliating defeat, which is its destiny, it must give the Kashmiri people their right to self-determination without any further delay.