‘Jawan’ postponed for August release

The highly-anticipated action film ‘Jawan’ starring Shahrukh Khan, has been postponed by two months to release in August now.

As per the exclusive report from an Indian media outlet, Khan’s debut collaboration with South Indian filmmaker Atlee Kumar is not releasing on the earlier mentioned date of June 2 anymore, owing to the delay in VFX work. As per the source close to the development, the VFX of the film, done by multiple global companies along with Khan’s Red Chillies, is taking longer than expected, hence the film’s release will not continue as per the earlier plans.

“Jawan is no longer releasing on June 2, 2023. The team needs some more time to complete the visual effects of the film and they would rather come up with a product that competes with the best in the country than a substandard one,” the report quoted the source. “Shahrukh Khan and Atlee were very clear that they wanted a fine-tuned world-class product for the audience.” “The film will instead be released on August 25,” the person confirmed further. About ‘Jawan’, the debut collab of Shahrukh Khan, with South filmmaking genius Atlee Kumar, will feature him in double roles. The rest of the cast includes Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani, along with cameo appearances from Sanjay Dutt, Deepika Padukone and Vijay.

Khan and his wife Gauri’s production company, Red Chillies Entertainment bankrolled the title. ‘Jawan’ will release in five languages including Hindi with dubbed Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada versions.