Allison thanks fans for support in emotional video

Allison Holker is showing gratitude during a difficult time. The 35-year-old shared a video message with fans who have sent love and support to her and her family after her husband Stephen “tWitch” Boss died by suicide at age 40.

“It has been very challenging and emotional but you guys have brought so much hope and inspiration to us by sharing stories and memories and different ways that Stephen impacted your life,” Holker noted in the clip, which she posted to her Instagram Feb. 18. “And it’s brought us so much hope and inspiration. He was someone that was just beautiful and he lived his life from love.”

Holker, who shares children Weslie Fowler, 14, Maddox Laurel Boss, 6, and Zaia Boss, 3, with the late choreographer, noted they will keep Boss’ spirit alive as they move forward. “My family and I have always said that we wanted to make sure that our purpose was lived out by bringing joy to people, joy to people’s homes from dance or love,” she said. “That’s not gonna change for us. It’s gonna feel a little bit different, but we know that that’s our purpose and we’ll still do that to this day.”

Holker added, “I appreciate you guys being there for us at this moment. It goes a really far way for us.”

Holker’s touching message comes two months after she confirmed the tragic news of Boss’ death on Dec. 14.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” Holker said in a statement to E! News. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father and an inspiration to his fans.” Since his passing, the former Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ has been honoured in numerous ways, including at a celebration of life event dedicated to him in Los Angeles Feb. 11.

At the time, a source told E! News Weslie spoke at the event, moving attendees to tears. Ellen DeGeneres and Holker also addressed some 250 people at the gathering.

“He was the light,” Holker said at the event, per People. “He chose love, grace and kindness. And he deserves to be celebrated.”