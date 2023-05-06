Yasir Hussain says Pakistanis aren’t being proud enough of Ali Sethi’s Coachella milestone

Actor Yasir Hussain wonders whether Pakistanis are now “too cool” to praise their stars – especially those who are putting the country on the global map with their work. The Kukri actor expressed his disappointment with the lack of attention given to Ali Sethi’s Coachella performance and compared it to India’s loud appreciation of their artist Diljit Dosanjh. On Thursday, Hussain shared a news article about the Pasoori singer’s Coachella highlight and wrote, “Diljit too went to Coachella and the whole of India was appreciating him. This is also a big achievement for a Pakistani artist. But, as usual, we didn’t care much for it. Hum zara zyada cool nahi hogaye (Are we too cool now?)” Sethi made history in April this year with his electrifying debut at the prestigious music festival, as he performed his worldwide viral hit, Pasoori. During his initial performance on the first weekend. Sethi opened his set with an alaap, a complex melody from Indian classical music, before launching into a folk song from Punjab, a region that has been home to generations of musicians.