US turning Taiwan into a ‘powder keg’: China

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning on Friday expressed opposition on the strengthening military collusion between the United States and the Taiwan authorities, saying that the U.S. is turning Taiwan into a “powder keg. Mao made the remarks at a regular press briefing when asked to comment on a delegation of 25 U.S. arms dealers swarming to the island and holding the “defense forum” with Taiwan’s Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities.

Mao said U.S. arms sales to the Taiwan region seriously violate the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiqués, especially the August 17 Communiqué. China firmly opposes them. Noting that lately the U.S. and the Taiwan authorities have been stepping up military collusion, Mao said the visit of arms dealers and the so-called “defense forum” is further proof that the U.S. is turning Taiwan into a “powder keg,” which only spells trouble for our Taiwan compatriots.

As the “forum” was being held, people from all walks of life of Taiwan gathered nearby to protest the warmongers peddling conflict, oppose those soliciting U.S. support for independence and opening the door to the devil, call on young people in Taiwan to refuse to be enlisted, and voice support for one China on both sides of the Taiwan Strait and cross-Strait peace.

“The DPP authorities need to hear these voices and immediately stop trading our Taiwan compatriots’ fundamental interests for selfish gains,” said the spokesperson. “We once again urge the U.S. to abide by the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiqués, stop arms sales to and military contact with Taiwan, and stop creating factors that could cause tensions in the Taiwan Strait,” Mao said. She stressed that the Chinese side will take strong and resolute measures to firmly defend our sovereignty and security interests. Any external forces that interfere in China’s internal affairs and undermine peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait shall bear the consequences and pay for their erroneous acts.