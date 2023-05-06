Xi urges modernization of industrial system

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday stressed speeding up the construction of the country’s modern industrial system backed by the real economy and advancing Chinese modernization with support from high-quality development of the population.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks while presiding over the first meeting of the commission for financial and economic affairs under the 20th CPC Central Committee. He is head of the commission.