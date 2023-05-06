PTI’s Mian Aslam Iqbal booked for threatening citizen

The police on Friday registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former provincial minister Mian Aslam Iqbal for intimidating and harassing a citizen. Citizen Syed Sajjad lodged FIR in Samanabad Police Station in Lahore which led to the registration of a case against PTI stalwart under sections 109, 147, 149, and 506ii (criminal intimidation) of the Pakistan penal Code and section 25-D of the Telegraph Act. The plaintiff in the FIR stated that he was recording a video of the PTI’s foundation day ceremony in Lahore when some of Mr Aslam’s associates accused him of being an agent of an intelligence agency and detained him. The applicant also alleged that he was subjected to torture and had his two mobile phones and Rs25,000 in cash taken from him by individuals “acting on the orders” of Aslam Iqbal, following his detention.