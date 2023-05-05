Shamoon Abbasi shares thoughts on multiple marriages

Renowned Pakistani actor and filmmaker Shamoon Abbasi, has expressed his opinion on having more than one marriage during a recent interview.

Abbasi, who has been married four times, stated that people have not understood the reason behind his multiple marriages. He shared that he wanted a life partner and not a girlfriend and therefore, chose to marry.

Abbasi explained that marriage is done in the name of Allah and that Allah is its witness. He added that he was taught that having a girlfriend is “haram” or forbidden and this idea has always been settled in his mind. The actor also highlighted that no one has heard of him having an affair with anyone.

During the interview, Abbasi was asked why he has had so many marriages. In response, he said that if someone asks him so many questions about his marriages, he would say, “What should I do if I don’t get married in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan? Should I raise girls at home so that people say that four girls live with me?” It is worth noting that last month, Shamoon Abbasi tied the knot with famous model and actress Sherry Shah, who is now in her second marriage. Abbasi’s previous marriages were to actress and model Jawaria Abbasi from 1997 to 2009 and actress and model Humaima Malik from 2010 to 2012.