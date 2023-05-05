Surgery rules Raducanu out of French Open, Wimbledon

LONDON: Britain’s Emma Raducanu will miss the French Open and Wimbledon while she recovers from surgery on her wrists and ankle, the former U.S. Open champion said on Wednesday. “It is safe to say the last 10 months have been difficult as I dealt with a recurring injury to a bone of both hands,” Raducanu said on Twitter. “I’m having a minor procedure done on both hands to resolve the issues. I’m disappointed to share that I will be out for the next few months and while I am at it will have another minor procedure that is due on my ankle.” Raducanu, who has struggled with form and fitness since her fairytale run to the U.S. Open title as an 18-year-old qualifier in 2021, withdrew from the Madrid Open last month citing an injury to her right hand. Her withdrawal from Madrid will likely see her fall outside the top 100 in the WTA rankings for the first time since her stunning breakthrough in New York. She also lost in the first round in Miami and Stuttgart and was beaten in straight sets by Coco Gauff in the second round of the Australian Open.