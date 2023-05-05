Rupee gains 05 paisas against Dollar

Pakistani rupee gained 05 paisas against the Dollar in the interbank trading on Thursday as it closed at Rs283.82 against the previous day’s closing of Rs283.87. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of Dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs285.75 and Rs288.65, respectively. The price of the Euro increased by 23 paisas to close at Rs313.71 against the last day’s closing of Rs313.48, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen went up by 01 paisas to close at Rs 2.10; whereas an increase of Rs1.10 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 356.59 as compared to its last day’s closing of Rs355.49. The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham the Saudi Riyal came down by 02 paisa each to close at Rs 77.28 and Rs 75.67, respectively.