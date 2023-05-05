ZONG 4G announces corporate partnership with Shabbir Tiles and Ceramics ltd

ZONG 4G, Pakistan’s leading telecom operator, has signed a contract with SHABBIR TILES AND CERAMICS LTD, one of the country’s largest manufacturers and suppliers of tiles and ceramics, to provide customized corporate voice, data, and Enterprise solutions. The partnership will enable SHABBIR TILES AND CERAMICS LTD to perform daily operations with increased efficiency and reliability.

As part of the partnership, ZONG 4G will provide SHABBIR TILES AND CERAMICS LTD with tailored data and voice services for its core operational business. The contract signing ceremony was held in the presence of representatives from both companies. Commenting on the partnership, the official spokesperson for ZONG 4G said, “We are delighted to announce our partnership with SHABBIR TILES AND CERAMICS LTD. At ZONG 4G, we are committed to providing innovative and reliable communication solutions that cater to the unique needs of our corporate clients. With this partnership, we aim to support SHABBIR TILES AND CERAMICS LTD in achieving their business objectives and enhancing their customer experience.” Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Farooq Raza Khan, Director GCSS at ZONG 4G, said, “Our customized corporate voice, data, and Enterprise solutions are designed to meet the specific needs of businesses, and we believe that this partnership will enable SHABBIR TILES AND CERAMICS LTD to improve their operational efficiency and productivity. We look forward to a long and fruitful partnership with SHABBIR TILES AND CERAMICS LTD.” The partnership between ZONG 4G and SHABBIR TILES AND CERAMICS LTD is a testament to ZONG’s commitment to providing customized and reliable communication solutions to businesses across Pakistan. The telecom operator has established itself as a leader in the telecom industry with its extensive network coverage and innovative services.