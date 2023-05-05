Respect the courts

Former prime minister and Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, has stated his intention to avoid any conflicts with the judiciary while once again lampooning the former army chief General (retd)

Qamar Bajwa.

During an informal conversation with reporters at the Islamabad High Court (IHC), the PTI chief expressed concern about the growing number of cases against him, jokingly comparing them to his cricketing scores, where he had scored 170 runs but had yet to score a double century in cases.

However, he expressed confidence in reaching that milestone soon.In response to a question regarding the PTI’s stance on corrupt officials after returning to government, Khan reiterated his party’s promise to take action according to the rule of law. On the issue of talks with the Taliban, Khan clarified that his party had been engaging in discussions with the Afghan government on how to send back members of the outlawed Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) who were returning to Pakistan. He emphasized that the talks were with the government of the Afghan Taliban and that Generals (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa and Faiz Hameed were also involved in the discussions. Khan expressed surprise at the ex-army chief’s statement that the country lacked combat capability. Regarding the reference against Justice Qazi Faiz Isa, Khan emphasized his desire to avoid any disagreements with the judiciary. He stated that he was convinced that the law is equal for all and that the answer should be taken from Faiz Isa.

However, he later discovered that the motive behind filing the reference was something else. When asked about the formation of a new government in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Khan stated that the region is being run by someone influential. In response to another question, the former prime minister said that his government had decided to sever ties with India on August 5, 2019, based on the termination of the special status of Occupied Kashmir. He added that the foreign minister’s visit to India indicated that Pakistan had accepted the move.

Lastly, when asked about the briefing on the economic plan to the American officials, Khan reiterated his belief in maintaining good relations with all countries, including the United States. However, he emphasized that Pakistan would not be subservient to any foreign power. Khan, in a lighter yet sarcastic tone, said that the number of cases registered against him will soon hit a double century. “In cricket I only managed to score 170; however, in politics I’ll score a double century,” Khan lamented. Taking a jibe at the former chief of army staff General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa, Khan revealed: “During several briefings, Bajwa said that there is no oil in tanks.” “I was surprised that what kind of an army chief is he who is talking about such things,” he said.

During the conversation, he also condemned Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s trip to India.

Earlier, the PTI chief said he would appear before the court despite “pain and swelling” in his leg because he “respects the court”.

Sitting in a wheelchair to be moved to the car before leaving for Islamabad, Khan – in a brief video statement released on social media – said: “[We] respect the courts, so will appear [before the court] despite pain and swelling in the leg.”

The PTI chief further added that he was not like “those who create propaganda against the judges” if they don’t get a favourable decision.

In the statement, Khan also claimed that he had informed the Lahore High Court (LHC) that a bid was made to assassinate him.

“Once in Wazirabad and the second time in the Judicial Complex on March 18,” he added.