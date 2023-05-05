Bushra Bibi serves defamation notice to Maryam

Bushra Bibi, the wife of former prime minister Imran Khan, on Thursday served a legal notice on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz for defamation over corruption allegations. The former first lady sent a legal notice through her counsel, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Advocate Faisal Farid. In the notice, an unconditional apology has been sought from Maryam for allegedly defaming Bushra Bibi within seven days. The notice stated that the ruling party leader made false and baseless allegations against the ex-premier’s wife in Lahore on May 1. The legal notice warned that a criminal case would be initiated against the PML-N stalwart if she did not retract her allegations against the former first lady. The text of the speech, wherein Maryam allegedly hurled allegations, has also been made part of the legal notice. The notice said Maryam is running a “malicious campaign” to defame Bushra Bibi and her family.