Punjab IGP hosts ceremony to honour police martyrs and Ghazis

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar organized a special ceremony at the Central Police Office in recognition of eternal sacrifices of martyrs and unparalleled services of Ghazis of Punjab Police.

The heirs of 25 martyrs of Gujranwala region were awarded gold medals whereas 25 Ghazis were awarded with silver medals. The recipients of the medals include the officers of Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal and Mandi Bahauddin. IG Punjab spent time at the memorial wall along with heirs of martyrs & Ghazis, and paid rich tribute to them. The names of the martyrs and Ghazis of the Punjab Police are listed on this memorial wall built in the Central Police Office.

According to a handout, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar while talking to the families of the martyrs said that the officers and personnel who died or were injured in protecting the life and property of the citizens are pride of Punjab Police and all available resources will be utilized for their welfare. IG Punjab said that priority measures are being taken for the treatment of Ghazis, provision of modern equipments and speedy rehabilitation. He said that children of martyrs are being facilitated with higher education in best educational institutions. IG Punjab reiterated that Punjab Police would not leave the families of their martyrs and Ghazis alone at any stage life and priority measures would be ensured for provision of quality education, health and employment to them. DIG IT Ahsan Younis, AIG Discipline Ahsan Saifullah and other officers were present in the ceremony.