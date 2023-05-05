Virtual University inaugurates Centre for Genomics and Proteomics at KSK

The Virtual University of Pakistan (VUP) has officially inaugurated its Centre for Genomics and Proteomics at the KSK campus. The ceremony was attended by faculty members, students, and distinguished guests from various fields of academia and research.

The Centre for Genomics and Proteomics at KSK is equipped with state-of-the-art apparatus and instruments, providing researchers and students with the necessary tools to conduct advanced research in the fields of genomics and proteomics. The centre has a team of highly qualified researchers and scientists who are dedicated to advancing research in these fields and promoting innovation and discovery. According to a press release, the inauguration ceremony was chaired by Prof. Dr. Arshad Saleem Bhatti, Rector of the Virtual University of Pakistan. Speaking at the event, Dr. Arshad emphasized the importance of genomics and proteomics in today’s world, saying “The study of genomics and proteomics is essential in advancing our understanding of the human body and finding solutions to some of the world’s most pressing health issues.”

He acknowledged the working of all those officials who were the part of core team in developing this Genom center, especially Prof. Dr Masroor Elahi babar, Dr. Tanveer hussain and Mr. Atiq Ur Rehman Regional campus manager North. Registrar Virtual University of Pakistan Prof. Dr. Mohsin Javed said that “The Centre for Genomics and Proteomics at KSK will be a hub for cutting-edge research in the fields of genomics and proteomics, and will offer students and researchers the opportunity to work with leading scientists in the field. The centre is dedicated to fostering an environment of innovation and discovery, and to supporting the development of new technologies and methods for advancing research in these fields.”

A group of students from the related departments also visited the KSK campus and they were overjoyed to see the state of the art research facilities. In the closing speech Dr. Arshad Saleem said that “The Virtual University of Pakistan is committed to providing its students with the best possible education and research opportunities, and the Centre for Genomics and Proteomics at KSK is a testament to this commitment. With its state-of-the-art facilities and team of dedicated researchers, the centre will be a key player in advancing research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in Pakistan and beyond.”

