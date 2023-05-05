Posters appear in Srinagar praising COAS for firm stance on Kashmir

The posters appeared in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) praising Pakistan’s Chief of the Army Staff General Asim Munir for reiterating Pakistan’s firm stance in support of the Kashmiri people. The posters appeared days after the army chief reiterated a categorical stance on the issue of Kashmir and reaffirmation of all-out support for Kashmiris’ legitimate struggle for their right to self-determination. In the posters displayed at various locations in Srinagar, the people of Kashmiris praised COAS for showing solidarity with the residents of IIOJK and to advance their cause of right to self-determination. “Thank you Pakistan Army Chief Syed Asim Munir. We are grateful to you for sticking to your national stand regarding the occupied state of Jammu and Kashmir and supporting Kashmiris,” a banner said. “Thank you Pakistan Army Chief,” said another poster. The posters were displayed by Jammu Kashmir Democratic Youth Forum, Jammu and Kashmir Political Resistance Movement and Jammu Kashmir Democratic Movement.