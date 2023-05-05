Govt to provide financial assistance for agricultural researchers

Minister for Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain on Thursday said that the government is fully committed to consistently provide financial support for research and scholarships to the researchers and encouraged them to engage with the international scientists’ community in order to attain latest knowledge and expertise. He said while addressing the three days National Dialogue on Agricultural Research organized by Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) at National Agricultural Research Centre NARC, said a press release. The minister commended PARC for organizing a comprehensive and goal-oriented dialogue that involved all stakeholders. He emphasized that the agriculture sector is crucial to Pakistan’s economy and stressed the importance of maximizing its potential to ensure food and nutritional security. He urged all the researchers to establish a purely indigenous and self-reliant agricultural research which is aligned with the international standards of food and nutritional security.