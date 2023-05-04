Imran divorced Reham on email at Bushra Bibi’s advice, Awn Chaudhry tells court

The former premier allegedly divorced Rehman Khan by email on the suggestion of Bushra Bibi, according to Awn Chaudhry, a close adviser to PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

The former PTI leader stated it while recording his statement in a Nikkah case involving Imran Khan and his current wife Bushra Bibi during the latter’s “iddat” time.

The alleged un-Islamic Nikkah of Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi was revealed after a petition was filed in a federal capital court by Muhammad Hanif, a Pakistani citizen.

Awn claimed to have worked as Khan’s personal assistant and political secretary, handling all of the PTI chief’s political and personal affairs. He claimed that Imran Khan divorced Reham in 2015 after Bushra convinced him that it would be best for him to divorce her.

He said that Reham was not in the country at the time, and that the former premier had sent him the divorce via email. Following the divorce, Imran Khan claimed to have met with Bushra Bibi.

Chaudhry said Imran Khan directed him on Dec 31, 2017 to make arrangements for his “Nikkah” with Bushra Bibi on Jan 1, 2018. “I was surprised and said Bushra is already married. To which Khan said she had taken divorce from her husband,” he said.

He claimed that both Khan and his current wife were aware of the facts that the “iddat” period of Bushra Bib was incomplete as the former premier had told him that the “iddat” will complete on Feb 18, 2018.

He stated that Bushra Bibi revealed that if they married, Imran would become Prime Minister. According to Chaudhry, he once again made arrangements for their nikkah ceremony on February 28, 2018, per Imran Khan’s instructions.