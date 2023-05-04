Scientists notice star swallowing a planet for the first time

For the first time, astronomers have seen a dying star engulf a planet. A devourer star about the size of the Sun devoured a gas giant about the size of Jupiter. Experts from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Harvard University, and California Institute of Technology (Caltech) supposedly witnessed the end of the world.

The event is significant because it offers a sombre glimpse of what will occur to our Earth when the Sun transforms into a red giant, when the four inner planets will be gobbled up by it.

While astronomers have previously observed other stars before and after such an event, this is the first time the swallow itself was observed, according to the study published in Nature.

“The fact that the solar system planets would get engulfed into the Sun in the future was something I had read first in high school, so it was surreal to realize that we may have found the first ever example of catching a similar event in real time” study lead author Kishalay De, a postdoctoral researcher at MIT, told CNN.