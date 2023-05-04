Mira Rajput was in a serious relationship with Aditya Lal before marrying Shahid Kapoor

Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput are one of the most adored couples in town who exemplify arranged marriages in the industry.

After a series of failed relationships among the fraternity, the ‘Farzi’ actor was set in an arranged marriage with Mira Rajput, a then-university student from Delhi who was 13 years junior to him. The two got married in a private ceremony in 2015 and are parents to two kids, Misha and Zain.

From Priyanka Chopra to Kareena Kapoor, while the personal life of Kapoor has always been public and a topic of fervent reporting by Indian tabloids, many never got to know that Rajput was also in a serious relationship with another actor before marrying her now-husband and Bollywood star.

As per the reports from local media outlets of the country, Rajput, who hails from Delhi and is an alumnus of Vasant Valley School, was seeing a mate named Aditya Lal from her school and the two were quite serious for each other.

The two were not from the same class though and Lal was a year older than Rajput, revealed a source close to the latter.

“Aditya and Mira were in the same school. Aditya was a batch elder to Mira, but that didn’t stop them from falling in love with each other. In fact, they used to go on many dates in the mall near the school,” a publication reported quoting a source close to Rajput.

The insider further revealed that the relationship ended after school and Lal moved to London for further studies.

“Things didn’t work out between the two after which they decided to call it quits.”

“He returned to the country in 2013-14 and wanted to get back to her, but she obviously refused because Shahid came into her life,” the person shared.

Lal is an aspiring actor who made his debut in a TV series, ‘Date Gone Wrong’ in 2018. He later featured in web series including ‘Apharan’, ‘Asur: Welcome to Your Dark Side’ and ‘Apharan 2’.