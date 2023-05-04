Ananya and Sara Ali Khan can go to Karan Johar’s house to audition: Sonam Bajwa

Indian Punjabi actor Sonam Bajwa takes a dig at Bollywood star kids Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday having easy access to A-list filmmakers. The Punjabi starlet is currently busy promoting her forthcoming film ‘Godday Godday Chaa’ and in one of the promotional outings for the title, she spoke about the benefits enjoyed by young-age Bollywood actors coming from film families. In a rapid-fire segment with an Indian tabloid, Bajwa was asked about something she would like to steal from these young age divas, including Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor. Being apprehensive initially, she replied saying, “Nothing.” “They can go to Karan Johar’s house and discuss and get to audition. If I get to do all of that, then yeah” the actor added. It is pertinent to mention that Sonam Bajwa has carved herself a niche in the Punjabi film industry of India called Pollywood and occasionally works in other regional cinemas as well. Although maintained a good distance from Bollywood, she appeared in a song in Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor-led ‘Street Dancer 3D’, which was axed from the final cut. Speaking about the same in another recent interview, Bajwa expressed her disappointment and said, “I felt very bad. Firstly, I never wanted to do a song. But the team was so looked up to. Remo is such a senior artist, director and choreographer. Varun Dhawan is loved by everyone. I was in two minds, should I do the song, should I not do the song? But they’d reached out to me, so I decided to go ahead.”