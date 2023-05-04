Noor Bukhari announces birth of baby boy

Former Pakistani actor Noor Bukhari welcomes baby boy, she announced on Wednesday.

The 40-year-old shared the news on her social media, sharing a picture of cute feet of the newborn with her followers online.

In a social media post, Noor said “Allah has blessed me with a son, Alhamdulillah. Kindly keep My son Muhammad Ali Raza in your prayers”.

As she made the announcement, social media users were quick enough to respond and showered wishes for the birth of her first son.

For the unversed, Noor quits the showbiz industry back in 2017 and left many of her fans surprised. In her announcement, the actor revealed that she has no plans to continue showbiz work.

Previously, she remained a famous actor in Lollywood and starred in several movies in the 90s and early 2000s. Bukhari also remained in the news all over the years for her marriages and divorce scandals.

After her fourth divorce from singer Wali Hamid, she remarried Awn Chaudhry, a former PTI leader who is a current advisor to Prime Minister.