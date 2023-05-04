Alizeh Shah’s new pictures set the Internet ablaze

Alizeh Shah is a Pakistani actor and social media influencer. She has worked in a number of television dramas, such as Ehd e Wafa, Tanaa Banaa, Tadqeer and many more. She has also been in the news for some controversies. The ‘Ehd-e-Wafa’ actor recently posted her pictures on Instagram and fans are gushing over her beauty. The viral Photos are getting a lot of likes on social media and there are also interesting comments from users. After her photos went viral, her admirers reacted positively. On the work front, Alizeh was last seen in the drama serial Taqder Sami Khan.