Türkiye’s exports hit $19.3bn in April

Türkiye’s exports in April totaled $19.3 billion, down 17.2% from the same month last year, according to preliminary Trade Ministry estimates on Tuesday.

Turkish imports also fell 4.5% year-on-year in April to $28.2 billion. This widened the country’s foreign trade gap in the same period 43.9% to $8.85 billion. Türkiye’s motor vehicle exports hit $2.4 billion, up 3.6% from last year, while machinery remained unchanged at $2 billion, the ministry said in a statement.

The country’s energy import bill plummeted 35.8% annually to $5 billion in April. However, its gold purchases soared 174% to $1.3 billion. Other main sectors that stand out in Turkish imports last month were road motor vehicles with $1.2 billion and electrical machinery with $663 million. Germany, Türkiye’s top export market, received $1.59 billion worth of Turkish goods in April, followed by the US with $1.16 billion.