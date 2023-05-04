Israel expands influence by signing first tourism deal with Georgia

Israel and Georgia on Wednesday signed the first tourism agreement, the Israeli Ministry of Tourism announced in a statement. The agreement was signed by Israeli Tourism Minister Haim Katz and Georgia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Ilia Darchiashvili who is paying an official visit to Israel. As part of the agreement, the two countries will promote joint programs and exchange knowledge and practices, tourism marketing materials, and information on tourism investment.

In 2022, more than 200,000 Israelis visited Georgia, while 7,300 Georgians visited Israel, according to the national statistics offices of both countries. During his visit, the Georgian minister also signed, along with Israeli Economy Minister Nir Barkat, an agreement to start negotiations on a free trade agreement between the two countries, said a separate statement from the Israeli Economy Ministry. Darchiashvili estimated that the negotiations will be completed in a short time, adding that the trade agreement will facilitate cooperation between companies and promote investment. According to data released by the Israeli Economy Ministry, the goods trade between Israel and Georgia totaled about 134 million U.S. dollars in 2022, more than doubled compared to 2021.

Israel exports to Georgia mainly chemicals, machinery, fresh agricultural produce, and food products. At the same time, Israel imports from Georgia mainly minerals, fuels, fresh agricultural produce, and food products.