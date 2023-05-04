Alhamra pays homage to Amjad Islam Amjad and Zia Mohyeddin

The Lahore Arts Council held a condolence event at Alhamra Adbi Bethak in memory of the famous poet Amjad Islam Amjad and director-producer Zia Mohyeddin. The event was attended by many prominent personalities including Attaul Haq Qasmi, Moeen Nizami, Naveed Riaz, Dr Ziaul Hassan and Dr Fatima Fayyaz who paid their respects to the legends in a dignified manner. The gathering was marked by fond reminiscences of the friendship between Amjad Islam Amjad and Attaul Haq Qasmi. The renowned columnist and friend of Amjad, Qasmi expressed his heartfelt emotions, saying that his association with Amjad Islam Amjad spanned over 53 years and he had a deep affection for him. Moeen Nizami, a famous scholar, used the word “Gulistan” to describe Zia Mohyeddin, who was a man of immense talent and charisma. Dr Ziaul Hassan said that the love shown by Amjad Islam Amjad was a treasure that would always be cherished. Naveed Riaz shared some interesting anecdotes about his time spent with Amjad Islam Amjad, which kept the attendees captivated.