NA speaker forms committee to probe Najam Saqib’s leaked audio

National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf on Wednesday set up a special committee to investigate the audio of former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar’s son – who can be heard selling a PTI ticket to a candidate of the Punjab provincial assembly, claiming that his father had to work hard to get the ticket sanctioned – according to a notification from the assembly. The notification stated that Mohammad Aslam Bhootani has been appointed as chairman of the committee, which includes Shahida Akhtar Ali, Muhammad Abubakar, Muhammad Barjees Tahir, Sheikh Rohale Asghar, Syed Hussain Tariq, Naz Baloch, and Khalid Hussain Magsi.

The committee may take the assistance of any investigating agency and would submit its report to the National Assembly, the notification stated. Last week, leaked audio purportedly features two separate telephonic conversations between former CJP’s son and Abuzar Chadhar – a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate from PP137 – and Mian Uzair, a middleman between the two. The three could be heard allegedly talking about the provincial assembly ticket recently issued by PTI. In the audio, Najam can be heard asking Uzair for Rs12 million for the party ticket.