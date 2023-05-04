Pakistan to keep moving forward ‘with or without’ Imran

The former prime minister and chief of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Nawaz Sharif has said that the country will continue to move forward with or without Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman, Imran Khan.

Sharif made these remarks while speaking to journalists in London. When asked about a possible meeting with his brother, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is currently in London, the PML-N chief stated that they will meet. During the meeting, consultation will be held on differences between the allied parties regarding holding elections on the same day in the country.

Apart from this, they will also hold consultation on whether or not to participate in the election as an alliance with the allied parties.

In addition to the one-on-one meeting between the PML-N supremo and the prime minister, a party meeting will also be held, in which Maryam Nawaz, Rana Sanaullah, Khawaja Asif and other party leaders will participate through video link.

Further, responding to a question about Imran Khan’s plans for a long march and sit-ins, Nawaz Sharif said that the country will move forward whether Imran is there or not.

However, when asked about his participation in King Charles’ coronation ceremony, Nawaz Sharif did not respond.