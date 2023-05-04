Strategy devised to ensure complete coverage of census in KP till May 15

In pursuance of directions of Mr. Ahsan Iqbal, Minister PD & SI, to complete census exercise on 15th May, 2023 for timely handing over data to Election Commission of Pakistan. PBS higher management is holding series of meetings with Provincial Governments and ICT Administration.

A meeting between Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) higher management and KP Provincial Government, under the joint chair of Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Chief Census Commissioner PBS was held on 3rd May, 2023. Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of KP and Senior officers of PBS attended the meeting.

Mr. Sarwar Gondal, Member (SS/RM), PBS delivered a detailed presentation highlighting the reasons of low coverage determined through data analysis and ground. As Provincial Government is fully responsible for completion of Census Field Work in KP. The reasons of negative growth rate as identified by PBS are Non response, non-coverage of collective residences like hostels, madrassas etc. low coverage in high rise buildings, high percentage of one person and two persons’ households, over reporting of non-living households. He also stressed on regular field visits of DCs and ACs for effective monitoring. He also emphasized on daily progress sharing as strict action is needed to conclude the exercise on 15th May, 2023.

It was mutually agreed that all efforts will be made to reduce the gaps identified by PBS. KP Provincial Government was fully agreed with the concept of targeted approach. Chief Secretary KP directed all DCs and ACs to undertake field visit to ensure complete coverage and plug in the gaps identified by PBS. Further, Chief Secretary KP and Commissioners will convene daily progress review meetings and progress will be shared with Chief Secretary and PBS on daily basis. He further directed that strict action will be taken against enumerators who have neglected their duties or involved in misreporting. Chief Secretary directed Commissioners and DCs to make utmost efforts to ensure complete coverage within stipulated time.

Chief Census Commissioner, Dr. Naeem uz Zafar, anticipated that with cooperation of Chief Secretary, KP and PBS and by taking remedial measures, the exercise will be completed successfully on 15th May, 2023.