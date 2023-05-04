Rs 2m donated to AWT

In a simple ceremony, Mian Asad Bashir, a UAE based businessman has handed over a donation cheque of Rs.2.0 Million (2 crore) to Dr. Khalid Manzoor Butt, Director Scholarships Program of Allah Walay Trust (AWT). Mr. Shahid Lone, Chairman Allah Walay Trust (AWT) was also present on the occasion. This amount will be spent to give scholarships to the deserving students, who are doing professional degrees in medical, engineering and dentistry from six public sector institutions of Lahore i.e., King Edward Medical University, University of Engineering and Technology, Fatima Jinnah Medical University, Punjab University, Allama Iqbal Medical College and De-Montmorency College for dentistry.

Few days lack, under the auspices of Punjab Higher Education Commission separate MOUs were signed between Allah Walay Trust (AWT) and these institutions for launching of this program. About 80-100 scholarships would be given to deserving students from each institution and total of scholarships will be 500. The Allah Walay Trust (AWT) allocated amount of Rs.50 Million (5 crore) for award of these scholarships for year 2023. Dr. Butt explained that these scholarships would take-off financial burden from marginalized families and produce productive citizens to bring qualitative change in society. This is a unique charity program initiated for deserving students of professional degrees and keep providing them financial help till the completion of their degrees.