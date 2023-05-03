Putin safe as Russian forces repel drone attack on Kremlin

Russia stated late Tuesday that it had foiled a Ukrainian assassination attempt on President Vladimir Putin.

According to Putin’s staff, Ukraine launched two drone attacks overnight aimed at the Russian president’s Kremlin apartment. According to RT, the drones were shot down using electronic warfare capabilities and caused no injuries or damage.

“We consider this a preplanned terrorist action and an attempt against the Russian president,” it added.

The attack was carried out “ahead of Victory Day and the parade on May 9, when foreign guests plan to be present”.

The official statement warned that Russia reserved the right to retaliate in a manner, place, and time of its choosing.

Meanwhile, Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media that the president was absent when the incident occurred, saying he is currently at the presidential residence in Novo-Ogaryovo in Moscow Region.