Nawazuddin Siddiqui refuses to be typecast in Bollywood

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, an acclaimed Bollywood actor, has expressed his desire to quit the industry rather than being stereotyped into playing only one particular role.

The statement came during the trailer launch event of his upcoming movie Jogira Sara Ra Ra, which was held on May 1.

During the event, Siddiqui spoke about his 20 years’ journey in the film industry and how his acting has evolved over time. He said that every day is a new learning experience that enhances an actor’s craft. He further added that with experience, an actor’s acting style also changes, and it’s essential to constantly evolve.

He emphasised that he cannot stick to a single genre of acting and wants to explore diverse roles. He said, “It’s important to have this adjustment in your body, your thought process only then can you try becoming an actor.

Otherwise, it’s all images, something is attached to your name, someone is mega, someone something else. But my attempt is only to keep experimenting.”

The actor also made it clear that he would quickly get bored and quit the industry if he were asked to play only one kind of role to become a superstar. “If someone tells me that they’ll make me a superstar, but I’ll have to do just one kind of role, I’ll shoot myself,” he said.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s latest project is the rom-com film Jogira Sara Ra Ra, in which he stars alongside Sanjay Mishra, Neha Sharma, and Mahaakshay Chakraborty. The film is reported to have a small unit of just 10 people and a big South film of several crores. Mr Siddiqui’s comments show his commitment to the craft and his unwillingness to compromise on his artistic integrity.