Trade deficit continues to shrink by 39.6%

Trade deficit during first 10 months of fiscal year has decreased by 39.62% According to a recent report by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the trade deficit during the first 10 months of the fiscal year has decreased by 39.62%. The trade deficit during this span was $237.1 million, compared to $39.027 billion in the same period last year. During the July to April period, exports decreased by 11.71%, amounting to $23.17 billion. This is a significant decline from last year’s figure of $26.24 billion. Imports during this period also declined by 28.44%, totaling $46.088 billion. In the same period last year, the figure stood at $65.51 billion. In April, exports decreased by 10.46% compared to March, with a total value of $2.12 billion, compared to $2.370 billion in March. However, the trade deficit decreased by 42.59% to $82.9 million in April. Overall, the trade deficit has seen a significant reduction during the first 10 months of the fiscal year. The report indicates that this reduction may be due to a decrease in imports, which have decreased by almost 30%, while exports have only decreased by around 12%.