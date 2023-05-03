Ahsan Khan and Kinza to star in ‘Clean Sweep’

Ahsan Khan and Kinza Hashmi, two Pakistani actors, are set to star in the upcoming series Clean Sweep, which revolves around the T20 World Cup and features an environmental message.

The show is associated with the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board and follows the story of an Australian-born Pakistani girl, Noor and a British-born Pakistani, Yousuf, who join forces with Karachi residents to clean up their surroundings during the Cricket World Cup.

The pair must also contend with people’s ignorance of solid waste and the solid waste mafia. This will be the first time the actors have worked together, with Khan last seen in Fraud and Hashmi currently appearing in Mere Ban Jao. Directed by Ali Farhan Anchan, who has previously worked with both actors, Clean Sweep is produced by Zeekay Films and Huma Khan and penned by Zeekay.