Alhamra to host 19th Annual Young Artists Exhibition ‘Arriving’

The Lahore Arts Council is proud to announce the much-awaited 19th Annual Young Artists Exhibition, “Arriving,” which will take place tomorrow (Thursday) at 4pm in the Alhamra Art Gallery, the Mall. The event will be inaugurated by Professor Dr Sumera Jawad, the Principal of the College of Art and Design, Punjab University, who has expressed her excitement about the upcoming exhibition. This annual exhibition, a highlight of Alhamra’s calendar, provides a platform for young artists from all over the country to showcase their talent and creativity. The exhibition will feature hundreds of artists from various regions of Pakistan, showcasing a diverse range of art styles and mediums. The event’s highlight will be the ceremony to distribute prizes and awards to the most outstanding artists, recognizing their exceptional talent and hard work. The Alhamra Young Artists Exhibition has become a prestigious event in art, attracting art enthusiasts, critics, and media from all over the country. The Lahore Arts Council is dedicated to promoting art and culture. This exhibition is a testament to its commitment to providing opportunities for young artists to gain recognition in the art world.