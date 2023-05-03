Qantas names Vanessa Hudson as first woman chief executive

Australian airline Qantas named company veteran Vanessa Hudson as its first woman chief executive on Tuesday, replacing the cost-cutting Irish-Australian Alan Joyce. Qantas, which returned to profit late last year after taking large losses during the Covid-19 pandemic, said Hudson would become chief executive and managing director when Joyce retires in November after 15 years in the top job.

Hudson, who has been in Qantas’ executive ranks for nearly three decades, will remain in her role as chief financial officer until then, the airline group said.

“I have worked for Qantas for 28 years and that excitement of the first day that I felt walking into Qantas, I feel still today,” Hudson told a news conference.

“We are in an incredibly strong position. We have got many things in the pipeline. That is not to say the past three years have not been challenging — they have,” she added.

“There will be many challenges, I am sure, ahead,” she said, stressing that taking care of customers was “absolutely at the centre of everything”.