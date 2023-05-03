Imran Khan fears ‘third assassination attempt’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan informed the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday that a “third assassination attempt” has been hatched against him, a private TV channel reported. The former premier appeared before the high court’s larger bench headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi. The court directed Imran to join the investigation in the cases registered against him after deliberating with concerned quarters to decide whether he would appear before the investigation team or if the team would visit his Zaman Park residence.

The LHC also rejected Imran’s plea for interim relief and refused to restrain authorities from registering new first information reports (FIRs) against him. Meanwhile, the bench also sought a detailed progress report by May 8 of the ongoing investigation to determine which FIRs required Imran’s arrest, which were quashed and in which cases was he granted bail.

During the proceedings, the PTI chief took to the rostrum and informed the court that he had earlier revealed that there will be an assassination attempt on him and everyone saw what happened in Wazirabad. He claimed that a second attack was to be carried out against him in the Islamabad judicial complex, but luckily he remained safe.

He brought to the notice of the court that a fresh assassination plan has been hatched against him. Imran claimed that he wanted to appear before the courts, but he was not being allowed to appear in the same manner as he did at the Islamabad Judicial Complex.

He alleged that a top intelligence officer was “behind the whole game”.

Justice Najafi remarked that the court will look at the matter of Imran’s security whenever a plea pertaining to it is filed. He added that Imran’s counsel had informed the court that the LHC passed an order about security therefore, he should urge for compliance of that order.

Separately, Imran Khan while throwing his party’s weight behind the Supreme Court’s decision regarding election declared that he will initiate a momentous street movement alongside the people if the court’s verdict is not acknowledged. In an interview with a private TV channel on Tuesday, he questioned who else would step forward if the government refuses to accept the ruling.

The PTI chairman alleged that the former Army Chief of controlling the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), claiming that he instructed them to hold elections and dissolve both provincial assemblies. He also alleged that there were two different versions of Bajwa before and after his extension, and after the extension, he favored PML-N. According to him, Bajwa imposed corrupt politicians on the country after making a deal with them. The former PM went on to say that he visited Russia on military’s recommendation but no-trust motion was moved against him after he returned to the country, and the former army chief had encouraged the Americans to take action against him. He expressed no remorse for dissolving the assemblies.

Imran Khan stressed that the rule of law must be upheld for Pakistan to function properly. He also questioned who would take responsibility if the government does not accept the apex court’s decision, and stated that martial law should not be an option as it would be equivalent to having an enemy. He further questioned why Pakistan’s 10 million overseas Pakistanis are not investing in the country and highlighted that investors express lack of trust in the government and that foreign investment cannot come until the country is stable. He also stated that corrupt mafias are hindering progress.

Turning his guns towards Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif and former president and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, Imran Khan accused them of corruption and stated that the former prime minister established 17 factories after coming to power, which contributed to damaging the country and promoting the culture of bribery.

Regarding judicial matters, the PTI chairman emphasized his party’s support the Supreme Court for the implementation of the Constitution, and warned of street protests if the top court’s decision is not accepted. He believes that the apex court should base its decisions on the constitution and not be concerned with their implementation.