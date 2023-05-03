PARC holds national dialogue on agricultural research

A three-day National Dialogue on Agricultural Research started at the National Agricultural Research Centre, Islamabad. Speaking at the inaugural session, the Honorable Minister of National Food Security and Research, Chaudhary Tariq Bashir Cheema, highlighted the government’s commitment to promoting the agricultural sector and improving the livelihoods of farmers. The minister emphasized the importance of research and innovation in achieving sustainable agricultural development and achieving the target of self-sufficiency in edible oil production. The minister advised the Secretary, Ministry of National Food Security and Research to pinpoint governance and financial issues hindering agriculture research.

Organized by Pakistan Agricultural Research Council, the Dialogue shall witness eminent agricultural scientists and policy makers from all over the country as well as international organizations to define futuristic pathways for agricultural research. The event aims to explore challenges, recent trends, and novel technological innovations in the field under the theme of ”Harnessing Agriculture Potential to Boost Pakistan’s Economy’. The inaugural session was attended by national and international stakeholders in agriculture. The Dialogue has been planned to provide platform for researchers, policymakers, and practitioners to discuss and deliberate on the latest developments and innovations in agricultural research and plan for future research accordingly. The stakeholders will be making efforts to identify strategies and solutions to overcome the challenges faced by the agricultural sector and pave the way for sustainable development. The National Dialogue on Agricultural Research will cover a range of topics, including crop improvement, livestock and fisheries, natural resource management, food security, and rural development. The event will feature interactive sessions, panel discussions, and presentations by renowned experts and scientists in the field of agriculture.

The Secretary, Ministry of National Food Security and Research emphasized to improve governance through establishment of a well-coordinated system among different institutions and rationalize existing resources to improve efficiency of the research system. Chairman Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) welcomed the distinguished guests. He highlighted importance of research to deal with the food security challenge of the country. He shared PARC led coordinated efforts of National Agricultural Research System like; germplasm sharing, variety development and release – more than 700 varieties, Agricultural Linkages Program – throughout NARS. He further emphasized National Agricultural Research System needs autonomy to enhance collaboration with international partners in technology, joint projects, exchange programs and capacity building.

Former Chairman PARC, Dr. Kausar Abdulla Malik graced the occasion and regarded that Pakistan has highly qualified human resource power in agricultural research in all cutting-edge technologies. He urged for the financial support to harness the ability of available qualified human resource. He emphasized on the importance of endowment fund for agricultural research execution. Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan, Vice Chancellor, University of Agriculture Faisalabad, emphasized that PARC should have leading role in agricultural research coordination. In this reference, he acknowledged that three-day dialogue will further strengthen the strategy for coordination. The National Dialogue on Agricultural Research is a crucial initiative that brings together all stakeholders in the agricultural sector to collaborate, exchange ideas, and explore innovative solutions for sustainable agricultural development. The event is expected to contribute significantly to harnessing the agriculture potential to boost Pakistan’s Economy.