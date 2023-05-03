Block-wise lists of census shared with Punjab for targeted approach

In pursuance of directions of Mr. Ahsan Iqbal, Minister PD & SI, to complete the census exercise on 15th May, 2023 for timely handing over data to the Election Commission of Pakistan, PBS higher management is holding a series of meetings with Provincial and ICT Administration starting with Chief Commissioner Islamabad. The second meeting was held with the Punjab administration today.

The meeting between Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) higher management and Punjab administration, to determine the reasons (gaps) of low coverage in Punjab and devise a targeted strategy to ensure complete coverage till 15th May, 2023 was held in Lahore on 2nd May, 2023.

The reasons of low coverage determined through data analysis and ground realities were discussed in detail with the Punjab administration, as they are fully responsible for the completion of Census Field Work in Punjab.mr. Muhammad Sarwar Gondal in detail informed about the possible reasons of low /negative growth rate in districts of Punjab, which include lack of security of Enumerators, non-response, non-coverage of collective residences like hostels, madrassas etc. low coverage in high-rise buildings, a high percentage of one-person and two-person households, and over-reporting of non-living households.

Mr. Sarwar Gondal, Member SSRM, PBS stressed on regular field visits of DCs and ACs for effective monitoring. He also emphasized on daily progress sharing as strict action is needed to conclude the exercise on 15th May, 2023.

It was mutually agreed that all efforts will be made to reduce the gaps identified by PBS. Punjab Government fully agreed with the concept of a targeted approach. Chief Secretary directed all DCs and ACs to undertake field visits to ensure complete coverage and address the gaps identified by PBS. Furthermore, daily meetings and progress sharing, vigilance visits of DCs and ACs in the field in their respective areas of responsibility, one-to-one security of field staff and strict action for the enumerators who have neglected their duties were also assured. Chief Secretary directed Commissioners and DCs to make utmost efforts to ensure complete coverage.

Chief Census Commissioner, Dr Naeem uz Zafar, was confident that with the support of PBS and cooperation of the Punjab Administration in taking remedial measures, the exercise will be completed successfully on 15th May, 2023. News Desk

Federal Board of Revenue awarded the contract of Transaction Advisor for Public Private Partnership projects to M/S UHY Hassan Naeem & Co for construction of residential buildings in Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore for FBR employees. The award ceremony was held at FBR Headquarters in Islamabad which was graced by Chairman FBR Mr. Asim Ahmad, Member Admin/HR and other senior officials. The contract was signed by Chief Projects Mr. Shahid Soomro and Mr. Ibne Hassan from UHY. News Desk

In a stirring display of artistic prowess, creativity and teamwork, NUST Marketing & Communications joined by a spirited team of students has successfully unveiled the first-ever wall mural at NUST on as large a canvas as the rear of Power Zone, one of the vast sports and fitness complexes at the university’s Islamabad campus.

It has taken months of unparalleled commitment and perseverance for the team to realise the mural that features a mesmerising blend of colours, shapes, and designs. From bold and vibrant brushstrokes to delicate and intricate patterns, the mural is a true testament to the power of collaboration and imagination, and a reminder of the incredible things that can happen when people work together to achieve a common goal.

To celebrate the culmination of this unprecedented initiative at the university and recognise the magnificent work of the project team, an event was organised at the mural site, which was graced by the presence of Engr Javed Mahmood Bukhari, Rector NUST, members of faculty and staff and students from different NUST institutions. Rector NUST extolled the artistry and dedication of the student team and NUST Marketing & Communications in executing this joint enterprise.

Rector NUST also presented shields and certificates as a token of appreciation to students and staff.