Azerbaijan attaches great importance to good relations with Pakistan: envoy

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attaches great importance to Azerbaijan-Pakistan relations, which were constructed by Heydar Aliyev, said Azerbaijan Ambassador in Islamabad Khazar Farhadov while addressing an event organized to celebrate 100th birthday of Heydar Aliyev, the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people.

“Every nation has genius personalities who played the role of saviors in the history of national freedom and independence. Those geniuses with their determination led their people behind them and played the role of victor in the most fateful moments. The renaissance and awakening of national consciousness started with Heydar Aliyev’s coming to power, and thanks to him, the independence of Azerbaijan became eternal and irreversible,” the ambassador said in his speech.

“Heydar Aliyev proved that he was a visionary and decisive politician when he first led the Azerbaijan Soviet Socialist Republic from 1969-1982. As a result of the intense activities of Heydar Aliyev, great successes were achieved in the economy, industry, agriculture, education, and culture. Numerous industrial enterprises, cultural and educational centers, and medical institutions were built. New mass housing and roads were built, and gas lines were laid in remote areas. In those years when Heydar Aliyev led Azerbaijan, the solid foundation of state independence was laid,” he continued.

“Decisive steps were taken in the direction of nationalization of the cadres. Every year hundreds of young people were sent to the most advanced universities of the USSR to acquire various important qualifications, and Azerbaijanis were promoted to important state positions. The adoption of the Constitution of the Azerbaijan SSR in 1978 and the establishment of the Azerbaijani language as the state language are the services of national leader Heydar Aliyev,” he further said.

“At that time, when the totalitarian Soviet regime ruled, the determination of the legal basis for the preservation and development of the moral wealth of the Azerbaijani people, especially the language, in the supreme law of the republic is considered a very brave step. He was Heydar Aliyev who was able to cope with this difficult task, which was in complete contradiction with the requirements of the Soviet national policy,” he said. “In this respect, the period after Heydar Aliyev’s leadership of the republic is accepted as the beginning of national consciousness and national self-return.”

“In 1987, in protest at the policy pursued by the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union, Heydar Aliyev resigned from his posts. In 1991, Heydar Aliyev was elected as chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Autonomous Republic of Nakhchivan. In May-June 1993, when Azerbaijan was at the verge of civil war and loss of independence, the people of Azerbaijan demanded to bring Heydar Aliyev to power,” the ambassador said.

“On 15 June 1993, Heydar Aliyev was elected as chairman of the Supreme Council of Azerbaijan, and on 24 June took the office of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. On 3 October 1993, in a nationwide voting which saw a high turnout, Heydar Aliyev was elected as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

When Heydar Aliyev came to power, he eliminated chaos and anarchy, economic and political difficulties in the country. The Agreement of the Century, the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline, and other internationally important projects are connected with the name of Heydar Aliyev. As a result of the great leader’s wise policy, high-speed socio-economic development was ensured in Azerbaijan, and Azerbaijan became a country with a strong position in international relations. Thanks to him, the independence of Azerbaijan became eternal. Heydar Aliyev is the architect of the development of Azerbaijan-Pakistan relations. He attached great importance to Pakistan,” the ambassador said.

“On 9-11 April 1996, Heydar Aliyev paid an official visit to Pakistan. Several documents were signed between Azerbaijan and Pakistan during the visit. That visit played an irreplaceable role in the development of relations between the two countries. He said Pakistan and Azerbaijan have very good and friendly relations. “These relations are based on our ancient historical traditions. It is no coincidence that Pakistan is one of the first states to recognize the independence of our country after Azerbaijan declared its independence,” he said. “President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attaches great importance to Azerbaijan-Pakistan relations, which were constructed by Heydar Aliyev. The ties between the two brotherly countries are at a high level in all fields,” he added.