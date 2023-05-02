Justice Isa skips dinner hosted by CJP Bandial

The differences between the top court’s judges appear to be growing, as the second most senior judge skipped a dinner hosted by Pakistan Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial.

According to reports, Justice Qazi Faez Isa did not attend the event on Monday night. The CJP had invited all 15 of the court’s judges to the event, which was attended by 14 jurists.

Justice Isa did not attend the dinner and did not inform the host about his absence. According to reports, the gathering was organized to settle a dispute between the judges.