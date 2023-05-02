Iman Ali divides netizens with her ‘funny’ Karachi accent

Iman Ali’s Karachi accent has gone viral on social media. Iman Ali, a Pakistani actor, and model, is known for her stunning looks and impeccable fashion sense. She is also a force to be reckoned with. The Tich Button star, known for her witty behavior, recently appeared on Nida Yasir’s show and drew unwanted attention by mimicking Karachi residents’ dialect. A viral video shows Iman attending Nida Yasir’s Eid programme with Sonya Hussyn and Humayun Saeed. Iman Ali unexpectedly mimicked residents of the port city, which divided social media users, with some finding it amusing and others finding it racist. Lahore wali rocked, Karachi wali shocked 😂🤣 Iman Ali is nothing but love♥️ pic.twitter.com/vQ4o2UbfzK — Asma Khan (@AsmaHumairKhan) April 29, 2023 Iman Ali also likes Yakhni Pulao and Aalu Gosht. Common W. pic.twitter.com/4dcD4WSppH — A (@Anossid) April 29, 2023 Iman Ali cracks a joke Whole Karachi twitter: pic.twitter.com/AQXJnx4P55 — Senior Tweep ⭐ ⭐ (@AngryRedd) April 30, 2023 The entire 230 million people of Pakistan are defending Iman Ali’s casual racism. pic.twitter.com/mtUpGZjt8Y — راشـد (@fumblecrest) April 30, 2023 The people trying for last 3 days to cancel Iman Ali for being real, go get a life.She’s only one in Pakistan who rejected the big offers from Hollywood and bollywood and yes She’s the most beautiful woman of Asia 💞💞💞❤ pic.twitter.com/aceWdR1Nr8 — Mahnoor Murtaza (@MahnoorMurtaza_) May 1, 2023 Iman Ali >>>> pic.twitter.com/WnzAvk79hS — Senior Tweep ⭐ ⭐ (@AngryRedd) April 30, 2023