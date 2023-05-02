Iman Ali divides netizens with her ‘funny’ Karachi accent

Iman Ali’s Karachi accent has gone viral on social media. Iman Ali, a Pakistani actor, and model, is known for her stunning looks and impeccable fashion sense. She is also a force to be reckoned with.

The Tich Button star, known for her witty behavior, recently appeared on Nida Yasir’s show and drew unwanted attention by mimicking Karachi residents’ dialect. A viral video shows Iman attending Nida Yasir’s Eid programme with Sonya Hussyn and Humayun Saeed.

Iman Ali unexpectedly mimicked residents of the port city, which divided social media users, with some finding it amusing and others finding it racist.

Lahore wali rocked, Karachi wali shocked 😂🤣 Iman Ali is nothing but love♥️ pic.twitter.com/vQ4o2UbfzK

— Asma Khan (@AsmaHumairKhan) April 29, 2023

Iman Ali also likes Yakhni Pulao and Aalu Gosht. Common W. pic.twitter.com/4dcD4WSppH — A (@Anossid) April 29, 2023

Iman Ali cracks a joke

Whole Karachi twitter: pic.twitter.com/AQXJnx4P55 — Senior Tweep ⭐ ⭐ (@AngryRedd) April 30, 2023

The entire 230 million people of Pakistan are defending Iman Ali’s casual racism. pic.twitter.com/mtUpGZjt8Y — راشـد (@fumblecrest) April 30, 2023