Indian citizen travels to Pakistan to marry love of his life

Despite the two countries’ hostilities, an Indian national travelled to Pakistan and married a girl in Sukkur.

Mahendar Kumar, a native of Bombay, India, travelled to Sukkur with his family to marry Sanjugata Kumari.

Mahendra and Sanjugata’s wedding took place in a local hall in Sukkur, and was attended by the couple’s relatives and members of the Hindu community.

Kumari and her husband will travel to India in a few days after the legal formalities are completed.

According to the bride’s parents, the couple met on social media and decided to marry. Later, the families communicated via WhatsApp to finalise the wedding arrangements.

Aishwar Lal Makeja, a member of the Mukhi Hindu Panjaat Sukkur, who attended the wedding, said love knows no bounds and wished the couple a happy life.