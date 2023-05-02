Shahroz Sabzwari faces backlash for his statement on inflation

Shahroz Sabzwari’s statement regarding inflation during an interview once again brought the actor under severe criticism. During his interview, actor Shahroz Sabzwari had said what if there is inflation, fight it with patience and contentment, on which social media users started criticising the actor. Reacting to the actor’s statement, one of the social media users described the statement as extreme heartlessness, while another said it is a shame that the rich are sitting and lecturing the poor. A user said the people are being crushed under the weight of inflation while dying in queues for discounted flour and Shahroz asks them to be patient. A social media user said Shahroz has introduced another method of payment after credit and debit card, if you want to pay money, just click the option of patience.