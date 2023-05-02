Vicky Kaushal strikes pose with Gulzar and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy

Vicky Kaushal is left stunned as he gets the chance to meet the most incredible artists of the Indian film industry, Gulzar sahib and music composers Shankar-Ehsaan -Loy.

Vicky shared the priceless picture on his Instagram and wrote: “Can’t believe I got to be in the same room as them and see them create magic! Gulzar Saab – SEL – Meghna.”

Through this picture, the actor hinted that he might be working with these legends on the music of his upcoming film, Sam Bahadur. He also mentioned the release date of the film ie December 1, 2023.

The happy picture posted by Kaushal features the Kal Ho Na Ho trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, poet-lyricist Gulzar and director Meghna Gulzar.

Raazi actor is currently busy shooting for Sam Bahadur. A film based on India’s first field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. He was the first ever Indian army officer to be promoted to Field Marshal during the Indo-Pak war in 1971.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Sam Bahadur also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in key roles.