Uzbek people overwhelmingly favour Constitutional Referendum, 2023

The people of Uzbekistan have overwhelmingly favored the Constitutional Referendum 2023, polling 90.21 percent of votes in favor of the new legislation and providing full support to this democratic process in the republic.

Meanwhile addressing press conference in Tashkent (Uzbekistan) on Monday, Chairman of Central Election Commission (CEC) of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Nizomxodjayev Zayniddin Maxamatovich said that 90.21 percent of the people voted in favor of the constitutional referendum of Uzbekistan held on April 30, 2023, while 9.35 percent of the people voted against it, and this democratic process was fully supported by the people Uzbekistan. While with this, 0.49 percent votes were rejected, he said.

Chairman of Central Election Commission (CEC) of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Nizomxodjayev Zayniddin Maxamatovich announced the inconclusive results of the Constitutional Referendum 2023, while holding a press conference along with the Deputy Chairman of the Central Election Commission, Kuchkarov Baxrom Tulkinovich and members of the Central Election Commission in Tashkent (Uzbekistan).

According to the voting results, 84.54 percent of people voted in Uzbekistan’s Referendum, 2023 and 16.673 million people participated in the voting process, he informed. Nizomxodjayev Zayniddin said that the Election Commission has not received any clear report of any kind of irregularity or illegal incident in the Constitutional referendum voting, some unclear reports were made by the media, which the Central Election Commission is carefully reviewing and the investigation will also be done.

He said that the foreign observers also declared the voting free and fair for constitutional referendum and praised the facilities in the voting process.

The Election Commissioner said that the polling turnout was above 90 percent in all 14 regions including Tashkent, Samarkand and other rural areas in which all classes participated. The Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) said that polling was held in 55 polling stations in diplomatic missions of Uzbekistan abroad. He said that 55 referendum-holding grounds being established at diplomatic and other representative offices of the Republic of Uzbekistan in 39 foreign countries, including referendum precincts established in Eastern countries, have started working.

Zayniddin Nizomxodjayev said that a total of 307 thousand 895 citizens were included in the list of voters in 55 referendum precincts created abroad.

He said that people from all walks of life, including women, youth and rural segments participated in the referendum 2023.

In accordance with the decisions of the chambers of the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan, the day of the referendum was set as April 30, 2023, and one question on the ballot: “Do you accept the Constitutional Law of the Republic of Uzbekistan “On the Constitution of the Republic of Uzbekistan?” it was written, he said.

He informed that 19 million,722 thousand 809 voting citizens were included in the single electronic voter list.

He said that in this year’s referendum, it was possible to monitor the voting process in real-time (online) through video cameras installed in up to two referendum precincts located in all districts and cities of Uzbekistan.

The voting process was continuously monitored on the screens in the Press Center of the Central Election Commission, on the official website of saylov.uz, as well as on private TV channels and the National Television and Radio Company of Uzbekistan, he said.

Chairman CEC said a total of 383 international observers, including 184 from 14 prestigious international organizations and 199 from 45 countries, are directly monitoring the referendum.

In addition, a total of more than 44,000 local observers from political parties and citizens’ self-government bodies participated in direct observation, he informed.

He said that a total of 964 representatives of accredited mass media, including 192 representatives from 127 foreign mass media, are directly monitoring and covering the referendum.

According to international observers and international think tanks, this was the foundation of the new Uzbekistan, which has strong possibilities of showing positive economic and political effects in the future.

Meanwhile addressing the press conference, representatives of different international organizations and observers from Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Organization of Turkic States, Turkic Parliament and Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), international and local NGOs also described the voting for Constitution Reform 2023 as free, fair and transparent.